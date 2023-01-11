Explosion near Taliban-run Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul - reports
A loud explosion hit near the foreign ministry in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday, according to local media reports citing residents and sources.
Reuters could not immediately verify the reports. Spokespeople for the Taliban-run foreign affairs and interior ministries did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
