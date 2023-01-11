Left Menu

British PM Sunak to meet France's Macron in Paris on March 10 - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Paris on March 10 in order to hold a bilateral summit, the Elysee said on Wednesday, as the two countries seek to revive their ties after recent tensions.

British PM Sunak to meet France's Macron in Paris on March 10 - Elysee
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Paris on March 10 in order to hold a bilateral summit, the Elysee said on Wednesday, as the two countries seek to revive their ties after recent tensions.

"It will be an opportunity for the two leaders to deepen cooperation ... in a range of areas, including security, climate and energy, the economy, migration, youth and foreign policy", the French presidency said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Relations between France and Britain have come under stress in recent years, in particular since Britain left the European Union in early 2020. The countries have often traded blame for an array of problems, including fishing disputes and the failure to stem a flow of clandestine migrants across the English Channel.

