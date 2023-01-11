Karnataka CM directs officials to establish mini textile parks in 25 taluks

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed officials to establish the mini-textile parks in 25 taluks of the State that have a larger concentration of weavers' population.

Speaking after launching Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for the handloom and power loom weavers/workers under the ''Nekar Sanman Scheme'' (providing financial assistance), he said the mini textile parks will help weavers starting from the processing of cotton to manufacturing readymade garments.

''I have close links with weavers individually and saw their problems from the closeness. The weavers must focus on the quality of products and come forward for exports. The market must be extended through the digital forum and for this, the Department of Handlooms and Textile will extend full support. Steps are being taken to reach an agreement with Amazon, Flipkart, and other Online players,'' he said.

Noting that till now the government assistance was only for the weavers (handloom), he said, but now it has been extended to the power loom weavers and workers after understanding their travails. ''It's the Sankranti gift for the weavers.'' Further stating that his government has been helping the weaver community in a big way, the Chief Minister said, demands of those legislators in whose constituencies there is a big concentration of the weavers' population have been fulfilled immediately.

He also interacted with the weavers of Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Tumakuru, Belagavi, and Bagalkot districts.

