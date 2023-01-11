Left Menu

Karnataka CM directs officials to establish mini textile parks in 25 taluks

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed officials to establish the mini-textile parks in 25 taluks of the State that have a larger concentration of weavers population.Speaking after launching Direct Benefit Transfer DBT for the handloom and power loom weaversworkers under the Nekar Sanman Scheme providing financial assistance, he said the mini textile parks will help weavers starting from the processing of cotton to manufacturing readymade garments.I have close links with weavers individually and saw their problems from the closeness.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 18:39 IST
Karnataka CM directs officials to establish mini textile parks in 25 taluks

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed officials to establish the mini-textile parks in 25 taluks of the State that have a larger concentration of weavers' population.

Speaking after launching Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for the handloom and power loom weavers/workers under the ''Nekar Sanman Scheme'' (providing financial assistance), he said the mini textile parks will help weavers starting from the processing of cotton to manufacturing readymade garments.

''I have close links with weavers individually and saw their problems from the closeness. The weavers must focus on the quality of products and come forward for exports. The market must be extended through the digital forum and for this, the Department of Handlooms and Textile will extend full support. Steps are being taken to reach an agreement with Amazon, Flipkart, and other Online players,'' he said.

Noting that till now the government assistance was only for the weavers (handloom), he said, but now it has been extended to the power loom weavers and workers after understanding their travails. ''It's the Sankranti gift for the weavers.'' Further stating that his government has been helping the weaver community in a big way, the Chief Minister said, demands of those legislators in whose constituencies there is a big concentration of the weavers' population have been fulfilled immediately.

He also interacted with the weavers of Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Tumakuru, Belagavi, and Bagalkot districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023