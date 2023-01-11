Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian forces have not fully captured Soledar

Updated: 11-01-2023 18:39 IST
Ukraine's deputy defence minister said on Wednesday that Russian forces were trying without success to break through Ukrainian defensive lines to fully capture the eastern town of Soledar and that fierce fighting was raging.

"Heavy fighting continues in Soledar," the official, Hanna Maliar, wrote on Telegram.

"The enemy has again replaced its units after sustaining losses, has increased the number of Wagner (Russian mercenaries) and is trying to burst through our forces' defence and fully seize the city, but is not having success."

