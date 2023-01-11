Woman injured in crocodile attack in Kerala

A woman was attacked by a crocodile on Wednesday in the Panamaram area of this high-range district in Kerala when she went to bathe and wash clothes in a river near her house.

An officer of Panamaram police station said the woman suffered injuries to her left hand in the attack.

After receiving treatment for the injuries, she told a TV channel that the reptile tried to drag her into the deep. Fortunately, her sister who was present nearby helped her break free from the crocodile by using a thick piece of wood. The reptile then slid into the waters. The victim said there were lots of crocodiles in the area, but this is the first instance of someone being attacked.

