DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 11

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

** LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida will sign a defence agreement in London that will allow the countries to deploy forces on each other's soil, the latest move towards closer security ties. ** ANKARA - Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova meets Dmytro Kuleba, minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine, in Turkish capital.

** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck gives a statement after a planned cabinet decision on smart meters - 1130 GMT. NICOSIA - Princess Royal Anne visits Cyprus as part of a two-day visit, the British High Commission in Cyprus (Final day) BRIDGETOWN/ KINGSTON - Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will travel to Barbados and Jamaica (To Jan 14) CAPE TOWN/ HARARE/ KIGALI/ LIBREVILLE/ SAO TOME - Mevlut Cavusoglu Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey will pay a visit to Africa including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe. (To Jan 14) NEW DELHI - Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali arrives in India. He is scheduled to visit six cities – Delhi, Indore, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Agra and Mumbai, and participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention being organized at Madhya Pradesh's Indore (To Jan 14) ADDIS ABABA/LIBREVILLE/PORTO-NOVO/CAIRO - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Ethiopia, Gabon, Angola, Benin, Egypt, the African Union Headquarters and the League of Arab States Headquarters upon invitation (To Jan. 16) MEXICO CITY - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau in Mexico. (Final day) SINGAPORE/HANOI - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is set to visit Singapore and Vietnam. (To Jan. 13) BRUSSELS - European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson gives a keynote speech at the Investors Dialogue on Energy Plenary Meeting, as the commission prepares to propose an overhaul of the EU's electricity market - 0830 GMT. VIENTIANE - Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh will visit Laos (To Jan 12) VILNIUS - Taiwan's Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang visits Lithuania, meets officials from Lithuanian Ministry of Economy and Innovation. (To Jan. 12). MEXICO CITY - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a bilateral meeting with President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the National Palace. LISBON - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa to debate with lawmakers in Parliament – 1500 GMT. WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - 12th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 ** ABU DHABI - Shehbaz Sharif, prime minister of Pakistan, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will visit the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates. (To Jan. 13)

** TALLINN - Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic visits Estonia, where he will meet the head of the country's parliament, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and President Alar Karis. VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and visiting Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti speak to reporters in Vienna following their closed door meeting expected to focus on tensions between Pristina and Belgrade - 1230 GMT. OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Ottawa. WASHINGTON DC - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi chairs a ministerial meeting at the UN Security Council - 1500 GMT. SEOUL - South Korea's Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho holds a press conference with foreign media in Seoul - 0500 GMT. KIRUNA, Sweden - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on two-day visit to Sweden to discuss the country's priorities during its EU presidency, running from Jan. 1 to end-June (to Jan 13). PORT MORESBY - Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia, will travel to Papua New Guinea to attend the Annual Leaders' Dialogue alongside his counterpart Prime Minister James Marape in Port Moresby (to Jan 13) DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hosts a meeting with the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos – 0630 GMT. HAITI - 13th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 ** HAVANA/ GUATEMALA CITY/ SAN SALVADOR/ LA PAZ - Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakashi Lekhi will be paying an official visit to Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador and Bolivia. (To Jan. 20)

** LUSAKA - Zambia Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane addresses public meeting on economic performance - 0700 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, hold a news conference following a meeting in Berlin - 1315 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden conducts talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at White House covering North Korea, Ukraine, China's tensions with Taiwan, and "free and open Indo-Pacific". KIRUNA, SWEDEN - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen visits Sweden for talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Swedish EU chairmanship priorities. PRAGUE - Czech Republic holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 14 ** WASHINGTON DC - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a news conference following Friday's U.S.-Japan summit. ABU DHABI - President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the United Arab Emirates. During the visit President Yeol will hold a summit with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (To Jan 17) ASTANA - Kazakh Senate Election. TUNISIA - 13th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 15 DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2023 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 20) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 16

** BERLIN - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki holds a speech at festive matinee for Wolfgang Schauble, 50 years in the German Bundestag - 1030 GMT. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2023. (To Jan. 18) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 ** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks at a World Economic Forum event - 1400 GMT.

** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addresses the World Economic Forum - 1015 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visit the Federal Office for Foreign Affairs in Brandenburg an der Havel - 1100 GMT.

** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - First Deputy Managing Director, International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath, and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner attend World Economic Forum session "Stemming the Cost of Living Crisis" - 1400 GMT. ** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Moldovan President Maia Sandu attend World Economic Forum session "War in Europe: Year 2" - 1515 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - United States Conference of Mayors conducts 91st Winter Meeting in Washington. (To Jan. 20) BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 BERN - President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol travels to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos (To Jan 19) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol addresses the World Economic Forum - 1030 GMT. HANOI - OECD Economic Surveys: Vietnam. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 ** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, gives his closing remarks as the four-day meeting comes to a close - 1100 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 21 BRATISLAVA - Slovakia Referendum Election. FRIULI-VENEZIA GIULIA, Italy - 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (To Jan. 28). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 23

** MADRID - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino speaks at Forum Europa in Madrid to present the President of the European Banking Authority José Manuel Campa - 0800 GMT. ** BUENOS AIRES - Brazil's President Lula da Silva meets with his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez during his first official trip abroad since he became head of the state for the third time. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

** BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova - 1130 GMT. CAPE TOWN - World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 ** BUENOS AIRES - Brazil's President Lula da Silva ends three-day official visit to Argentina. STOCKHOLM - EU justice ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union (To Jan. 27). EGYPT - 12th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 30 GENEVA - World Health Organization executive board meets in Geneva to determine the global health agenda for the year. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 KINSHASA - Pope Francis makes first papal visit to Democratic Republic of Congo in 37 years. (To Feb. 3) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 LISBON - Antonio Costa Silva, Portugal's economy minister, to hold a news conference with the country's foreign press association AIEP - 1000 GMT. JUBA - Pope Francis will visit South Sudan. (To Feb. 5) BRUSSELS - EU-Ukraine summit. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2023 (To Feb. 21) GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 QUITO – Ecuador Referendum Election. MONACO - Monacan National Council Election. NICOSIA - Presidency of Cyprus Election. LOS ANGELES - 65th Annual Grammy Awards. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. GLOBAL - International day of zero tolerance to female genital mutilation. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2023 with all proceedings and celebrations to be based around the theme "Want to talk about it? Making space for conversations about life online". - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (To Feb 10). BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will give a speech at an energy dialogue organized by the BEE association for renewable energy - 1500 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU leaders to meet on migration, competitiveness vs U.S. and China. (To Feb. 10) NEW YORK CITY – Men's New York Fashion Week 2023 (To Feb. 12) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2023 (To Feb. 21). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. GENEVA, Switzerland - Human Rights Council - Organizational meeting on the 52nd session. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 18th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. NEW YORK CITY – Women's New York Fashion Week 2023 (To Feb. 17) BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 BERLIN - 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 15th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2023 (To Feb. 25) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19 LONDON - 76th British Academy Film Awards. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 STOCKHOLM - EU energy ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. (To Feb. 22) NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim presents the nation's budget for 2023. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 ABUJA - Nigerian House of Representatives Election. ABUJA - Nigerian Presidential Election. ABUJA - Nigerian Senate election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 GENEVA,Switzerland - Human Rights Council meeting (To March 31) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1 STOCKHOLM - EU defence ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 2 STOCKHOLM - EU defence and foreign ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 3 STOCKHOLM - EU foreign ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 5 TALLINN - Estonian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 7 PALIKIR - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 9 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Mar. 10) BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. 