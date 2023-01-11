Man apprehended with over Rs 57 lakh cash in Kashmir
Police on Wednesday apprehended a man in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir after seizing more than Rs 57 lakh in cash from him.
Syed Irfan Abdullah was held in the presence of a magistrate following the recovery of Rs 57.43 lakh in cash, which was concealed in a geyser, at Laribal in Kupwara, a police spokesperson said.
Police have registered a case and initiated investigation, the spokesperson said.
