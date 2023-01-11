Left Menu

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maha

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 18:57 IST
Actor Tunisha Sharma had called up her mother before allegedly committing suicide and asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh, a court hearing the bail plea of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sharma, was told on Wednesday.

Additional sessions court judge RD Deshpande adjourned the hearing till January 13, when Khan's bail plea is likely to be decided. Sharma (21), who had acted in the TV show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24, 2022. The late actor was in a relationship with Khan but they broke up later.

Khan (28) was arrested on December 25 by the Vasai police on the charge of abetting the suicide of Sharma.

On Wednesday, advocate Tarun Sharma, representing complainant Vanita Sharma, opposed Khan's bail application in the Vasai court in Palghar district, saying the offence was a serious one.

''We pointed out to the court that Tunisha made the last call to her mother at 3 PM on the fateful day (December 24) and asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh,'' Tarun Sharma told reporters while denying allegations of Khan's family that Tunisha's relationship with her mother had soured. Sheezan Khan was the person with whom Tunisha was last seen, he said. ''The allegations raised by Sheezan Khan's family are baseless. In fact, Sheezan's sister had made allegations that her mother was using her money. What more do you require to prove the (status of) relations in that family? Tunisha's mother has said her daughter had given Rs 3 lakh and this also needs to be probed,'' he said. Tarun Sharma said a person named Ali was one of the witnesses in the case and he has already recorded his statement with the police. Khan's lawyers Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai requested the court to grant bail to the actor, currently lodged in the Thane Central Jail, saying the abetment of suicide charge was not applicable in this case.

