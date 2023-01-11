Ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of Delhi Police assistant sub inspector Shambhu Dayal, who died after being stabbed by a snatcher in Mayapuri area here.

The entire country is proud of him, he noted.

Dayal, who was posted at the Mayapuri police station, was allegedly stabbed by the snatcher on January 4. He was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

''There was an ASI in Delhi Police named Shambhu Dayal. On January 4, he was sent on a case. A woman came to the police station and complained that someone had snatched her husband's mobile. The SHO there asked ASI Shambhu Dayal ji to go with the woman and investigate the incident,'' Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said the policeman took the complainant to the locality to identify the accused person. The woman pointed out to the accused and he was caught by the ASI. ''While he was taking the accused to the police station, the accused pulled out a knife which he had kept hidden under his shirt and stabbed him. ASI Shambhu Dayal was taken to the BLK Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,'' Kejriwal said.

A video of the incident showed the ASI trying to overpower the snatcher despite being stabbed. ''We rarely see such officers who can put their lives at risk for the security of the common man and the country. Delhi is proud of an officer like Shambhu Dayal ji. The entire country is proud of him. No amount can compensate for a loved one's life. Such bravehearts are an asset for the country and for their family. ''To honour his service to the nation and the police department, the Delhi government will give Rs 1 crore as 'Samman Rashi' to his family. I pray to God that Shri Shambhu Dayal's soul rest in peace and his family gather courage to handle the loss,'' he said.

