Cal HC bar association secy writes to chief justice over attempts to 'mislead' court

Claiming that a few advocates are trying to mislead the court on various issues for personal and political gain, the Calcutta High Court Bar Association secretary, Biswabrata Basu Mallick, on Wednesday wrote to Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, stating that the members of the association and the Bench will get a ''wrong impression'' on these matters.

He alleged that these few advocates are trying to spoil the healthy relationship between the bar and the Bench.

Mallick's letter to Shrivastava, which also underlines problems being faced by advocates with courtrooms spread over three buildings and other car parking issues, comes two days after protests were held by a section of lawyers outside Justice Rajasekhar Mantha's court over some orders passed by him.

''His Lordship should not give importance to the misleading deliberation of the said learned advocates, doing this in order to achieve their personal as well as political gain,'' the secretary wrote.

The letter also took up the association's long-standing demand for streamlining the courtrooms, stating that lawyers currently move around the three buildings of the high court regularly.

Mallick appeared before the court of Justice Mantha and requested him not to pass any ex-parte order in case of non-appearance of lawyers, while assuring him that efforts are on to ensure normalcy in the court.

Justice Mantha said that there should not be disturbance in adjudicating matters. Several advocates had on Monday staged a protest outside Justice Mantha's courtroom over some of his orders, including the one that recently gave protection to BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari from police action, insisting that they would not participate in proceedings before his court.

Justice Mantha had on Tuesday initiated contempt proceedings against persons who allegedly disrupted functioning of his court the day before.

Posters were also found pasted with similar allegations on the entrance door and walls of Justice Mantha's residence at Jodhpur Park area in south Kolkata as also on the boundary walls of several other houses in the neighbourhood.

These were removed by workers of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Speaking up on the issue, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has said that the judiciary cannot be browbeaten in this manner.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in the city on Tuesday evening, he said that the whole world is getting to see the attempt being made to browbeat the judiciary in West Bengal, but those who are thinking they can do so are wrong.

Chief Justice Shrivastava has also expressed displeasure over the protests outside Justice Mantha's court.

