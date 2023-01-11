Left Menu

No Myanmarese operation or action took place on Indian side of Indo-Myanmar border: Sources on UK media report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 19:32 IST
No Myanmarese operation or action took place on Indian side of Indo-Myanmar border: Sources on UK media report
  • Country:
  • India

No operation or action took place on Indian territory, sources in the Indian defence establishment said on Wednesday after a British media report claimed that Myanmar military's latest air strike on a training camp for pro-democracy forces resulted in two bombs falling on the Indian side.

The Guardian, quoting eyewitnesses, reported that two bombs were dropped on the Indian side of the border but no one was hurt.

There was nothing on the Indian side and no operation or action took place on the Indian side of the border, the sources said.

The Myanmar junta began bombing Camp Victoria in Myanmar's Chin state on Tuesday afternoon, the report said, adding a rebel commander confirmed it.

''Two locals on the Indian side in Farkawan village, located in the state of Mizoram, said that two bombs were dropped on the India side of the border but no one was hurt,'' the report said.

On February 1, 2021, Myanmar's military grabbed power in the coup and imposed a state of emergency after detaining Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD). The country has been witnessing protests demanding restoration of democracy. Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023