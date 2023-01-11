No Myanmarese operation or action took place on Indian side of Indo-Myanmar border: Sources on UK media report

No operation or action took place on Indian territory, sources in the Indian defence establishment said on Wednesday after a British media report claimed that Myanmar military's latest air strike on a training camp for pro-democracy forces resulted in two bombs falling on the Indian side.

The Guardian, quoting eyewitnesses, reported that two bombs were dropped on the Indian side of the border but no one was hurt.

There was nothing on the Indian side and no operation or action took place on the Indian side of the border, the sources said.

The Myanmar junta began bombing Camp Victoria in Myanmar's Chin state on Tuesday afternoon, the report said, adding a rebel commander confirmed it.

''Two locals on the Indian side in Farkawan village, located in the state of Mizoram, said that two bombs were dropped on the India side of the border but no one was hurt,'' the report said.

On February 1, 2021, Myanmar's military grabbed power in the coup and imposed a state of emergency after detaining Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD). The country has been witnessing protests demanding restoration of democracy. Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)