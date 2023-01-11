Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 11 * It might take at least five years in the normal course to conclude the trial in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, a sessions judge conducting the trial in the case in which Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son is one of the accused, informed SC.

* SC agreed to hear on January 20 a plea against the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste census in the state. * SC told the Centre that it cannot decide its curative plea, seeking an additional Rs 7,844 crore from successor firms of Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) for giving compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, on the basis of jurisdiction of a law suit. * Terming “collective responsibility, aid and advice” as “bedrocks of democracy”, the Supreme Court said it will have to find a balance and decide whether the control over services should be with Centre or the Delhi government or a median has to be found. * SC agreed to hear a plea of US tech giant Google against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing an interim stay on the competition regulator imposing a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)