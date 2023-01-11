Left Menu

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, January 11

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, January 11: * Real estate tycoon Sushil Ansal, convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, contended before the high court that web series 'Trial by Fire', stated to be based on the incident and scheduled for release on Netflix on January 13, directly attacks his personality.

* Over 40 people, including several minors, lost their lives in the December 2019 fire that broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi in Delhi which was illegally storing and using highly inflammable material without safety precautions, the high court was informed.

* HC has disposed of a PIL after being told by the city government that prompt action is taken when any incident of misbehaviour with women is reported to the police and the Commissioner of Police personally monitors registration of FIRs on complaints about incidents of harassment.

* Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha told the high court his alleged disclosure statement in the case pertaining to the "larger conspiracy" behind the violence, which was in the custody of the city police, was leaked to the media pursuant to either an act of theft or misconduct of a public servant.

