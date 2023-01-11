AI urination on woman case: Delhi court denies bail to offender Shankar Mishra

A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg dismissed the bail application of the accused, saying it was not appropriate to release him on bail at this stage. A magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.

