AI urination on woman case: Delhi court denies bail to offender Shankar Mishra
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 19:44 IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight.
Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg dismissed the bail application of the accused, saying it was not appropriate to release him on bail at this stage. A magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.
