Left Menu

Polish judicial reforms clear first hurdle but doubts remain

Critics of the bill in the judiciary and the opposition say it does not solve the core problem of what they say is the politicisation of Poland's judiciary. Opposition parties said they wanted to keep working on the bill to unlock EU funds but that it required changes.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 19:45 IST
Polish judicial reforms clear first hurdle but doubts remain

Polish lawmakers on Wednesday voted to continue work on a judicial reform bill designed to unblock billions in European Union funds, marking a step forward for changes whose chances of becoming law are uncertain due to splits in the ruling camp. Supporters of the bill say that Poland's financial security hinges on gaining access to 35.4 billion euros ($38 billion) in COVID-19 recovery funds withheld due to a dispute over the rule of law.

However, President Andrzej Duda, a government ally who would have to sign the bill for it to become law, is against the changes in their current form while a junior partner in the ruling coalition remains implaccably opposed to compromises it views as undermining Polish sovereignty. Critics of the bill in the judiciary and the opposition say it does not solve the core problem of what they say is the politicisation of Poland's judiciary.

Opposition parties said they wanted to keep working on the bill to unlock EU funds but that it required changes. "We are ready to adopt this bill at this sitting. We have common amendments of the opposition ready," Borys Budka, deputy head of the main opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), was quoted as saying by PAP news agency.

Under the bill, the Supreme Administrative Court would deal with disciplinary cases instead of a contested chamber of the Supreme Court, in a bid to address concerns that the previous system had been used to punish judges critical of the government's judicial reforms. Judges would also not face disciplinary action for questioning the independence of colleagues appointed by organs that critics say are politicised.

Duda has said that any law that would allow the legitimacy of judges to be called into question is unnacceptable. The bill will now go to a parliamentary commission, before returning to the lower house for a second reading. ($1 = 0.9310 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023