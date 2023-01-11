Left Menu

Gujarat to sterilize 50,000 bulls to curb stray cattle menace

To deal with the problem of cattle roaming unchecked on the roads and causing accidents, the Gujarat cabinet on Wednesday decided to sterilise nearly 50,000 stray bulls across the state.After sterilization, these bulls will be ear-tagged and sent to cow-shelters which receive grant under the governments Mukhyamantri Gaumata Poshan scheme, said health minister Rushikesh Patel.Bulls are more aggressive and we have noticed that nearly 60 to 70 per cent of cases of people getting injured due to cattle on the roads happen because of bulls.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-01-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 20:32 IST
Gujarat to sterilize 50,000 bulls to curb stray cattle menace
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

To deal with the problem of cattle roaming unchecked on the roads and causing accidents, the Gujarat cabinet on Wednesday decided to sterilise nearly 50,000 stray bulls across the state.

After sterilization, these bulls will be ear-tagged and sent to cow-shelters which receive grant under the government's Mukhyamantri Gaumata Poshan scheme, said health minister Rushikesh Patel.

''Bulls are more aggressive and we have noticed that nearly 60 to 70 per cent of cases (of people getting injured due to cattle on the roads) happen because of bulls. Therefore, we have decided to sterilize nearly 50,000 bulls which roam in the cities as well as in rural areas,'' he said after the cabinet meeting. The castration procedure for sterilization will be carried out under the guidance of experts including veterinary college professors and Animal Husbandry Department officials, added Patel, who is also a government spokesperson.

''Every (sterilization) team will include a veterinary officer, two supervisors and two cattle handlers,'' he said.

The exercise will be carried out in all the eight municipal corporations, 156 municipalities and rural areas, the minister said.

In the past, the Gujarat High Court had on several occasions asked the state government to take steps to minimize the stray cattle nuisance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023