MP: Six members of family consume poison over alleged financial crisis, survive

Six members of a family consumed a poisonous substance allegedly over some financial issues in Bhopal on Wednesday but survived, police said. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are out of danger, an official said. Kishore Jatav (40), his wife Sita Jatav (35), and their four children, including three daughters, consumed a poisonous substance at their house on Wednesday morning. ''Jatav then called up his nephew and told him what he had done. His nephew got them admitted to the government Hamidia Hospital where they are undergoing treatment,'' said Khajuri police station incharge Sandhya Mishra. Jatav, who takes contracts for constructing buildings, was allegedly facing a financial crisis.

Further investigation is underway.

