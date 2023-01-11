Left Menu

UP: RLD MLA, 60 others booked for violating prohibitory orders

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-01-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 20:41 IST
A Rastriya Lok Dal MLA and 60 party workers were booked on Wednesday for violation of prohibitory orders in Shamli district's Jalalabad town, police said.

Prohibitory orders are in place in the city to maintain law and order in Jalalabd, they said.

The police has booked RLD MLA Ashraf Ali and 60 others after a video went viral in which he is seen leading a procession under his party's Kisan Sandesh Abhiyan, Deputy SP, Sharestha Thakur told PTI.

The RLD had taken out the procession to press for their demands for announcing sugarcane support price by the state government.

