Maha: Couple commits suicide in Nashik district

A 45-year-old man and his 40-year-old wife allegedly committed suicide in Malegaon town in Nashik district of Maharashtra by hanging, police said on Wednesday. He said when neighbours and relatives of the couple broke open the door, they found the man hanging in the hall and his wife in the kitchen.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-01-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 20:44 IST
A 45-year-old man and his 40-year-old wife allegedly committed suicide in Malegaon town in Nashik district of Maharashtra by hanging, police said on Wednesday. A financial crisis is suspected to be the prima facie reason behind the couple taking the extreme step.

On Tuesday evening, the couple sent their son out to play. ''When he returned at around 9 pm, he found the door of their house locked from inside,'' a police official said. He said when neighbours and relatives of the couple broke open the door, they found the man hanging in the hall and his wife in the kitchen. A case has been registered at Malegaon Camp police station.

