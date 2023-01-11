4 held in connection with Rs 57 lakh theft case in Ludhiana

The police have arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the Rs 57.40 lakh theft case here, officials said on Wednesday. The money was stolen from a car parked near Samrala chowk here, they said.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sandhu said the police also recovered Rs 46.50 lakh from their possession. One of the four accused hails from Tamil Nadu, police said. The accused was nabbed from the Madrasi colony in Delhi, he said.

