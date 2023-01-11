Left Menu

Israeli troops kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank clash

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian gunman on Wednesday, both sides said, and in a separate incident in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian was shot while carrying out what Israeli authorities described as a stabbing attack on a Jewish settler.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:28 IST
Israeli troops kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank clash

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian gunman on Wednesday, both sides said, and in a separate incident in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian was shot while carrying out what Israeli authorities described as a stabbing attack on a Jewish settler. The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek a state, has seen a surge of violence since Israel stepped up raids in response to a series of street attacks in its cities last year.

Troops carrying out arrests came under fire in Balata, near the northern city of Nablus, and shot back, the army said. The Den of Lions militant group said a local gunman was killed. In the southern West Bank, a Palestinian stabbed a Jewish settler at a farm and was shot, Yochai Damri, the head of local settlements, told Israel's Army Radio. It was not clear whether the wounded settler or someone else fired the shots, he said.

The settler was taken to hospital in stable condition, medics said. The Palestinian's condition was not immediately clear. (Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023