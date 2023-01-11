Left Menu

Azerbaijan appoints first ever ambassador to Israel amid Iran row

Azerbaijan also supplies around 40% of Israel's oil imports and both Aliyev and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have hailed strong relations between their countries. Amid escalating tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran over Baku's close relations with Israel, the Azeri parliament last November passed a law paving the way for the country to open its first embassy in Israel.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:28 IST
Azerbaijan appoints first ever ambassador to Israel amid Iran row

Azerbaijan appointed its first ever ambassador to Israel on Wednesday amid escalating tensions with its large southern neighbour Iran. President Ilham Aliyev signed a presidential decree appointing Mukhtar Mammadov, a veteran official who has held posts in the foreign and education ministries, as Baku's first envoy to Israel after 30 years of bilateral relations.

Israel has had an embassy in Baku since the early 1990s and has been a significant military backer of Azerbaijan in recent years, including diplomatic support for Baku in its standoff with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan also supplies around 40% of Israel's oil imports and both Aliyev and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have hailed strong relations between their countries.

Amid escalating tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran over Baku's close relations with Israel, the Azeri parliament last November passed a law paving the way for the country to open its first embassy in Israel. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian last year accused Israel of establishing a military presence and secret alliance with Azerbaijan.

Baku rejected the claims, but Iran mounted large-scale military exercises along the border with Azerbaijan and Aliyev responded by posing for photographs with Israeli kamikaze drones, which are manufactured in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's embassy will be located in Tel Aviv, where the majority of foreign delegations are.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023