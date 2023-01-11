Left Menu

US envoy starts Kosovo focused tour in Balkans

U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet began the trip with a brief stop in North Macedonia and plans to travel on to Kosovo and Serbia.The arrest in Kosovo of a former Serbian police officer triggered protests and road blockades by ethnic Serbs in the north of the country.

PTI | Skopje | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:37 IST
US envoy starts Kosovo focused tour in Balkans

A senior U.S. envoy launched a tour of several Balkan nations Wednesday, a visit focused on international efforts to help normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia after weeks of heightened tension. U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet began the trip with a brief stop in North Macedonia and plans to travel on to Kosovo and Serbia.

The arrest in Kosovo of a former Serbian police officer triggered protests and road blockades by ethnic Serbs in the north of the country. Serbia's president talked about sending troops into Kosovo.

The United States supports longstanding European Union efforts to mediate the relations between Serbia and Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Belgrade does not recognize Kosovo as a sovereign state. The western diplomatic initiatives have taken on increased urgency over fears for the stability of the region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly 11 months ago. In North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, Chollet met with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski but made no remarks after their talks.

The government said the discussion was focused on anti-corruption efforts, a key condition for North Macedonia's bid to join the EU. A tiny landlocked country of some 1.8 million people, North Macedonia started accession talks with the EU in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023