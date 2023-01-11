Left Menu

2019 Naxal attack: NIA raids multiple locations in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal

Five policemen were killed in the attack and the ultras took away arms and ammunition of the slain personnel.The case was initially registered on June 15 at a police station and later re-registered by the NIA on December 9, 2020, the spokesperson said.During the course of the investigation, the official said, it surfaced that overground workers of the proscribed terrorist organisation were among the suspects.They are suspected to be involved in providing arms, ammunition, explosive materials and other logistic support to the armed cadres of CPIMaoist.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:40 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at multiple locations in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal on Wednesday in connection with a Naxal attack in which five policemen were killed in 2019, an official said.

The searches were conducted at the premises of suspects at five locations in Jharkhand -- four in Seraikela-Kharsawan district and one in Ranchi -- and one location each in Munger district of Bihar and Purulia district of West Bengal, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said digital devices and various incriminating documents have been recovered and seized during the searches.

According to the NIA, a police team was attacked by cadres of the CPI(Maoist) on June 14, 2019 at Kukru Haat in Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Five policemen were killed in the attack and the ultras took away arms and ammunition of the slain personnel.

The case was initially registered on June 15 at a police station and later re-registered by the NIA on December 9, 2020, the spokesperson said.

During the course of the investigation, the official said, it surfaced that overground workers of the proscribed terrorist organisation were among the suspects.

''They are suspected to be involved in providing arms, ammunition, explosive materials and other logistic support to the armed cadres of CPI(Maoist). It was also revealed during the investigation that they were part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by the armed cadres of CPI(Maoist) for commission of the crime,'' the NIA said.

