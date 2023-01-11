Left Menu

Iran sentences British dual citizen to death for spying - State media

Iran sentenced a former defence ministry official who holds dual Iranian-British citizenship to death on charges of spying for Britain, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday. In a statement published by Iran's Intelligence Ministry, Alireza Akbari was described as "one of the most important infiltrators of the country's sensitive and strategic centres". Akbari's death sentence has been upheld by Iran's Supreme Court, Nournews, an Iranian news agency affiliated to the country's top security agency, reported.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:49 IST
Iran sentences British dual citizen to death for spying - State media

Iran sentenced a former defence ministry official who holds dual Iranian-British citizenship to death on charges of spying for Britain, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

In a statement published by Iran's Intelligence Ministry, Alireza Akbari was described as "one of the most important infiltrators of the country's sensitive and strategic centres". Akbari was arrested in 2019.

"Our priority is securing his immediate release and we have reiterated our request for urgent consular access," a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said. Akbari's death sentence has been upheld by Iran's Supreme Court, Nournews, an Iranian news agency affiliated to the country's top security agency, reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023