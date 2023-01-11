Iran sentences British dual citizen to death for spying - State media

Iran sentenced a former defence ministry official who holds dual Iranian-British citizenship to death on charges of spying for Britain, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

In a statement published by Iran's Intelligence Ministry, Alireza Akbari was described as "one of the most important infiltrators of the country's sensitive and strategic centres". Akbari was arrested in 2019.

"Our priority is securing his immediate release and we have reiterated our request for urgent consular access," a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said. Akbari's death sentence has been upheld by Iran's Supreme Court, Nournews, an Iranian news agency affiliated to the country's top security agency, reported.

