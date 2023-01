Gaps remain between UK, EU in N.Ireland talks - UK's Cleverly

There are still genuine differences between British and European Union negotiators that could take some time to resolve if talks on revising post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland are to succeed, Britain's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"Optimism is great, having a spirit of optimism is important but there are still genuine differences and they can't just be wished away, they need to be resolved and sometimes that does take some time," James Cleverly told reporters on a visit to Belfast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)