Posters targeting Congress over anti-Sikh riots found Cong Bhavan walls in Punjab's Ludhiana
Some posters targeting the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were found pasted on the walls of the Congress Bhavan here on Wednesday, a day before the Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to pass through Ludhiana.
Some people, who noticed the posters, informed the police which later removed and took them into its possession.
The police is examining the CCTV footage of the area to trace those who pasted the posters, officials said.
The Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi-led yatra on Wednesday morning commenced from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and will pass through Ludhiana on Thursday.
