UK foreign minister: planned execution of dual national in Iran 'politically motivated'

British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday the planned execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari was "politically motivated" and called for his immediate release.

"Iran must halt the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari and immediately release him," Cleverly wrote on Twitter. "This is a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life."

