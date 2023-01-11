Left Menu

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Court gives consent to narco, polygraph tests of main accused

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 11-01-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 22:37 IST
A court here gave its consent on Wednesday for conducting the narcoanalysis and polygraph test of Pulkit Arya, the main accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Judicial Magistrate Bhavana Pandey granted permission to the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case for Arya's narcoanalysis and polygraph test, but rejected its plea to subject the two other accused in the case to these tests, prosecution lawyer Jitendra Rawat said.

The SIT had filed a petition in the court, seeking permission to conduct narcoanalysis and polygraph tests of all the three accused, he added.

The tests will soon be conducted on Arya following the court's consent, Rawat said.

Arya, who is lodged in a jail here, had filed an affidavit in the court, requesting that he should be enquired about the entire truth during these tests.

The SIT filed a chargesheet running into 500 pages in the case on December 19, based on the statements of 97 witnesses, post-mortem reports and electronic evidence collected from the scene of the crime.

Bhandari (19), who worked as a receptionist at Vanantara Resort near Rishikesh, was allegedly killed by Arya and two of his accomplices, who pushed her into the Chilla canal.

A preliminary probe had indicated that Bhandari was killed by the trio after she refused to offer ''extra services'' to some VIP guests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

