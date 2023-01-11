Gujarat: Three held for harassing lion in Amreli

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly harassing a lion by chasing the wild animal away from its prey while sitting on a vehicle at a village in Amreli district of Gujarat, said a forest department official.

The trio, two of them hailing from outside Gujarat, was apprehended after a video of the incident, which they had shot on Tuesday and shared on the Internet, went viral on social media platforms, said a release by the Shetrunji Wildlife Division of the state forest department.

In the video, some persons sitting on an excavator can be seen chasing a lion in a field. Upon investigation, it was found the video was shot at Lunsapur village of Jafrabad taluka of Amreli district on Tuesday.

Investigation by the forest department also revealed the trio not only harassed the lion by chasing it, but also drove the wild cat away from its prey, said the release.

Lion is a schedule-1 animal under the Wildlife Protection Act and such acts are prohibited by law, said the forest department.

Following a probe, the forest department arrested Manoj Vansh (30), a resident of Gir Somnath district, Rana Kalita (30), a native of Assam, while the third accused is aged 18 and hails from Uttar Pradesh.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. Since the magistrate's court at Jafrabad rejected their bail upon their production on Wednesday, the trio has been sent to jail, the release said.

The incident took place days after three persons from Rajasthan were arrested for allegedly harassing lions by chasing them on their vehicles and shooting videos using mobile phones in the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Junagadh district of Gujarat.

The sanctuary is spread over Junagadh and Amreli districts in the Saurashtra region.

