Joshimath: Committee formed for distribution of interim package amount among affected families
A 19-member committee, headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, was formed on Wednesday for the distribution of the interim package amount among the affected families in subsidence-hit Joshimath town in Uttarakhand and ascertaining the rate of a rehabilitation package.
The decision to form the committee, which consists of people's representatives from the area, was taken after a meeting chaired by the DM.
