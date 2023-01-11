Pune Police form special squad to crack down on sickle attacks

A special squad has been formed by Pune Police to deal with the incidents of sickle attacks, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth said here on Wednesday.

Incidents of youngsters attacking rival gang members with sickles and terrorising local pepole have been reported from areas including Hadapsar, Camp, Sinhagad Road and Nana Peth in the last few days. Seth was in Pune to inaugurate the 33rd Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition.

''The city police commissioner has taken cognisance of sickle attacks. A special squad has been formed by the police to prevent sickle attacks. We are trying to curb such incidents,'' he told reporters.

The unit I of Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a shop owner who allegedly provided sickles used in one of the attacks. Police seized 105 sickles from the shop. Asked about the transfers of Police Superintendents in the state, the DGP said, ''The transfers of Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents of Police will be made soon. The state home ministry is working on them.''

