Punjab minister orders action against officials at distilleries found guilty of unauthorised absence

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-01-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday ordered strict disciplinary action against the officials posted at distilleries and bottling plants found guilty of unauthorised absence from duty.

Cheema visited the excise department's control room in Mohali to review the real-time based e-surveillance of manufacturing units of distilleries, breweries and bottling plants through CCTV cameras, according to an official release.

He checked the attendance of excise and taxation officers and excise inspectors posted there and ordered strict disciplinary action against those found absent.

He said the state government would not tolerate any kind of negligence by any government official or employee in the course of their duty.

Cheema also launched jackets carrying the logos of the excise department and Punjab government for the officers.

