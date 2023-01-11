Russia's Wagner Group says Soledar liberated, around 500 Ukrainians killed

The head of Russia's private military firm Wagner on Wednesday said his forces had completely liberated the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, killing around 500 pro-Ukraine troops.

"The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement. Minutes earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said fighting continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)