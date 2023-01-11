Russia's Wagner Group says Soledar liberated, around 500 Ukrainians killed
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 23:39 IST
The head of Russia's private military firm Wagner on Wednesday said his forces had completely liberated the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, killing around 500 pro-Ukraine troops.
"The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement. Minutes earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said fighting continued.
