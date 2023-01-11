Left Menu

Russia's Wagner Group says Soledar 'liberated,' around 500 Ukrainians killed

The head of Russia's private military firm Wagner on Wednesday said his forces had completely "liberated" the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, killing around 500 pro-Ukraine troops. Minutes before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had mocked earlier Russian claims to control part of the town and said fighting continued.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 23:57 IST
Russia's Wagner Group says Soledar 'liberated,' around 500 Ukrainians killed

The head of Russia's private military firm Wagner on Wednesday said his forces had completely "liberated" the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, killing around 500 pro-Ukraine troops.

Minutes before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had mocked earlier Russian claims to control part of the town and said fighting continued. Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday announced his forces had control over Soledar but said battles were still raging in the city centre. On Wednesday, he made no mention of continuing clashes.

"I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar from units of the Ukrainian army ... Ukrainian units that did not want to surrender were destroyed," he said in a statement. Wagner forces "killed about 500 people. The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; British scientists plan to expand genomic sequencing from COVID to flu and more

Science News Roundup: ABL Space Systems' rocket fails on maiden launch; Brit...

 Global
4
NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

NASA invites public to join search for new planets outside our solar system

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023