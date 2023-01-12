UK startup Britishvolt investors submit bid to rival Indonesian fund offer - FT
Britishvolt's board has been trying to muster shareholder support for the DeaLab offer by writing to investors ahead of a vote this Friday, the report added. The UK startup said on Monday it was in talks with a consortium of investors about selling a majority stake in the company, but did not disclose any names. Britishvolt did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report while DeaLab Group could not be reached.
