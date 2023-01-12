UK startup Britishvolt investors submit bid to rival Indonesian fund offer - FT

Left Menu

Britishvolt's board has been trying to muster shareholder support for the DeaLab offer by writing to investors ahead of a vote this Friday, the report added. The UK startup said on Monday it was in talks with a consortium of investors about selling a majority stake in the company, but did not disclose any names. Britishvolt did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report while DeaLab Group could not be reached.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 00:29 IST
Three early investors of UK battery start-up Britishvolt have submitted an offer worth 30 million pounds ($36.38 million) to the board, matching the bid made by the Indonesia-linked investment fund DeaLab Group, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing two people familiar with the matter.

The rival offer is for a 92.5% share of the company, fractionally lower than the 95% that DeaLab offered, the report said citing a letter sent to the board on Tuesday evening. Britishvolt's board has been trying to muster shareholder support for the DeaLab offer by writing to investors ahead of a vote this Friday, the report added.

The UK startup said on Monday it was in talks with a consortium of investors about selling a majority stake in the company, but did not disclose any names. Britishvolt did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report while DeaLab Group could not be reached. ($1 = 0.8245 pounds)

