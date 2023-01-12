Left Menu

Stadium, road to be named after constable killed in encounter in Kapurthala, says Punjab CM

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to help families of the soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country.He announced the construction of a stadium in the village in the name of martyr Kuldeep Singh Bajwa with an ultra-modern athletic track.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met the kin of the constable, who was killed in an encounter, and announced the construction of a stadium in his name.

He said a road will also be named after police constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa, according to an official statement.

Bajwa was killed in an encounter in Punjab's Kapurthala district while police were chasing four gangsters who had fled with a car after threatening its owner at gunpoint on Sunday night.

The CM handed over a cheque worth Rs 2 crore, -- Rs 1 crore ex-gratia by state government and Rs 1 crore of life insurance, to the distressed family, the statement said.

He said constable Bajwa attained martyrdom while performing his duty at Phagwara. He reiterated the commitment of the state government to help families of the soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country.

He announced the construction of a stadium in the village in the name of martyr Kuldeep Singh Bajwa with an ultra-modern athletic track. Mann expressed hope that the youth of the region will use this stadium for training themselves to join the Punjab Police and Armed Forces.

The chief minister also announced that a road leading to the village will be named after Bajwa. This initiative is in recognition of the immense contribution of the brave heart who has sacrificed his life for the sake of the country, he said. Mann said financial assistance to the family of martyr Kuldeep Singh is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to ensure the well being of the soldiers and their families.

