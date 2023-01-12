2 including revenue official arrested for accepting bribe in J-K's Udhampur

A revenue official was among two people arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday while accepting Rs 30,000 bribe for issuing documents related to a plot of land in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said. The ACB received a complaint alleging that the official Darbinder Singh was demanding Rs 50,000 as bribe for issuing a 'fard' (land document) from a villager who wanted to sell his plot of land. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation taken up, they said.

During the course of investigation, a team was constituted and the revenue official was caught red-handed along with his driver while demanding and accepting Rs 30,000 bribe, officials said.

Both of them were arrested on the spot, they said.

