Father of 17-year-old girl who committed suicide in Gurugram says victim was raped: Police

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-01-2023 00:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 00:57 IST
A 17-year-old girl who committed suicide here on December 29 was allegedly raped by a man who had given sedatives to her, police said on Wednesday.

When the girl got pregnant, the accused forced her to go for abortion, they said, adding that this was revealed in her suicide note, which was submitted to police by her father on Tuesday.

An FIR against the accused, Dikshant, has been registered at the Palam Vihar police station.

The victim's father had earlier told police that her daughter had committed suicide as she was weak in studies.

According to the complaint submitted to police by the victim's father, the accused had lured her daughter on the false assurance of marrying her and had raped her after giving her sedatives.

After she got pregnant, the accused forced her to go for abortion due to which she was upset and decided to take the extreme step, the complaint says.

The complainant told police that he found her daughter's suicide note on a search of the house.

The FIR against the accused was lodged under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

''We are verifying the facts and action will be taken accordingly,'' Sub-inspector Gajraj Singh, who is the additional station house officer of the Palam Vihar police station, said.

