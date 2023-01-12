Left Menu

Russia's Wagner Group says it found body of a missing Briton in Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 01:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 01:17 IST
Forces belonging to Russia's Wagner group on Wednesday found the body of one of two British voluntary workers who had been reported missing in eastern Ukraine, the group said in a statement.

It did not mention the name of the dead man but said documents belonging to both Britons had been found on his body.

A photo posted alongside the statement appeared to show passports bearing the names of Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, the two missing men.

