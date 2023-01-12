Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide blast outside Afghan foreign ministry

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2023 01:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 01:21 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide blast outside the Afghan foreign ministry on Wednesday, the militant group's Amaq news agency said in an affiliated Telegram channel.

A suicide bomber killed at least five people in the attack, police said, and a nearby hospital said over 40 people were wounded.

Amaq claimed that the suicide bombing killed and wounded scores of people including diplomats.

