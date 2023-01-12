Biden aides find second batch of classified documents at new location - NBC News

Aides to U.S. President Joe Biden have discovered at least one more batch of classified documents in a location separate from a think-tank office he used after serving as vice president, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.

Biden aides have been searching for additional classified materials that might be in other locations after a set of classified documents were found in November at the Washington-based think tank, according to NBC News. The report said the classification level, number and precise location of the additional documents was not immediately clear. It also said it was not clear when the additional documents were discovered and if the search for any other classified materials Biden may have from his time as vice president is complete.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. The NBC News report comes two days after a White House lawyer said classified documents from Biden's vice presidential days has been discovered in November by the president's personal attorneys at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Biden's attorneys discovered fewer than a dozen classified records inside the office at the think tank and informed the U.S. National Archives of their discovery, turned over the materials, and said they were cooperating with the Archives and the Justice Department. Biden said on Tuesday he and his team were cooperating fully with a review into what happened.

