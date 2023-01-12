U.S. first lady had all cancerous tissue removed after surgery - White House

U.S. first lady Jill Biden had all cancerous tissue removed after spending hours at a military hospital on Wednesday for outpatient surgery, the White House said.

"All cancerous tissue was successfully removed and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells," White House physician Kevin O'Connor said in a letter, adding that no further procedures were anticipated.

The surgery took place after a small lesion was found above the first lady's right eye recently during a routine skin cancer screening.

