Auto-rickshaw driver who fled with passenger's jewellery arrested in Thane

Police have arrested a 37-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who allegedly fled with a passenger's jewellery worth Rs 8.08 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday when a couple was travelling in the auto-rickshaw to keep their jewellery in a bank locker, Naupada police station's senior inspector Sanjay Dhumal said.

The accused, Shivprasad Banvarilal Gupta, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar of the city, was caught within two hours of the crime, he said.

When the couple got down from the auto-rickshaw and the woman was about to pick up the bag containing the jewellery, the driver sped away with the bag still in the vehicle, he said.

The couple lodged a complaint with the Naupada police who worked on various inputs and also examined footage of 35 CCTV cameras on the route.

The police nabbed the accused and the entire booty was recovered from him, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 379 (theft), he added.

