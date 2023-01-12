Left Menu

UP: Student cycling home hit by tractor, dies

A 11-year-old student was killed and another seriously injured when their bicycle was hit by a tractor trolley in Dharhara village here, police said on Thursday. The incident happened Wednesday in the Ubhaon Police Station area when Sumit and 10 years old Vishwakant were returning home on a bicycle after attending coaching classes.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:42 IST
UP: Student cycling home hit by tractor, dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 11-year-old student was killed and another seriously injured when their bicycle was hit by a tractor trolley in Dharhara village here, police said on Thursday. The incident happened Wednesday in the Ubhaon Police Station area when Sumit and 10 years old Vishwakant were returning home on a bicycle after attending coaching classes. The tractor that hit them was loaded with soil, police said.

Villagers rushed the two to the government hospital in Sier where the doctors declared Sumit dead.

Vishwakant was in a critical condition and was referred to the district hospital, police said.

Sumit's body has been for post mortem, police said.

The tractor driver ran away after the incident, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023