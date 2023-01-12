Left Menu

Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Production licence of Marion Biotech suspended, test results awaited

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-01-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 11:37 IST
Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Production licence of Marion Biotech suspended, test results awaited
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The production licence of Noida-based pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech, allegedly linked with the deaths of children in Uzbekistan, has been suspended while the results of its controversial cough syrup are awaited, an Uttar Pradesh drug official said Thursday. A team of central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh drug department had carried out an inspection at the firm's office here on December 29 and taken six more samples for testing.

During the inspection, the company representatives could not produce documents related to the production of 'Dok-1 max' cough syrup, prompting the government to order halting of its production immediately, Gautam Buddh Nagar Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar said. ''The production licence of the firm remains suspended, as was ordered on December 29. Now the suspension order has been issued in writing to the firm on January 10 and has been acknowledged by the firm,'' Babbar told PTI. On the status of the test results, the officer said the samples were taken by the central agencies and their results are yet to arrive.

Marion Biotech did not sell the cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan, Babbar had told PTI earlier and estimated that the company exported around 1 lakh syrups in 45 days.

India's central regulatory body for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to Marion Biotech.

The health ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the 18 children had consumed the cough syrup.

Hasan Harris, a legal representative of Marion Biotech, had earlier said that the governments of both countries are looking into the matter. The company had stopped production of the cough syrup after the case came to light.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023