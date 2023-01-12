Left Menu

Situation along Northern border stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Manoj Pande

The Army chief said both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 12:26 IST
Situation along Northern border stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Manoj Pande (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The situation along the frontier with China is ''stable'' but ''unpredictable'' and Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any contingency, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Thursday.

At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande also said that the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been able to maintain a robust posture to defeat any evil design of the adversary with a firm and resolute manner.

The situation is stable and under control, but unpredictable. Gen Pande said, adding adequate deployment of troops have been made along the LAC to deal with any challenge.

''Our troops have been able to maintain a robust posture,'' he said. The Army chief said both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. ''We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels,'' he said.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ceasefire understanding that was agreed to in February 2021 is holding well.

At the same time Gen Pande said cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure remained.

The Chief of Army Staff also said that a proposal for induction of women personnel into artillery units has been sent to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023