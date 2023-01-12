Left Menu

Russia blames ally Armenia for breakdown in talks with Azerbaijan

Russia on Thursday blamed Armenia for a breakdown in peace talks with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the latest sign of friction between allies Moscow and Yerevan over the conflict. Under a peace deal signed in 2020, Russia deployed a peacekeeping contingent to the region and Azerbaijan agreed to ensure free movement along the Lachin Corridor that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 12:35 IST
Russia blames ally Armenia for breakdown in talks with Azerbaijan
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia on Thursday blamed Armenia for a breakdown in peace talks with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the latest sign of friction between allies Moscow and Yerevan over the conflict. Armenia and Azerbaijan have for months been in talks to broker a peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh - a breakaway enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but home to a mainly Armenian population.

For the past month, Azeris claiming to be environmental activists have blocked transport along the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia in what Yerevan has called a government-endorsed blockade. Baku says the protesters have legitimate concerns over illegal Armenian mining, and have denied that the region is under blockade. In a statement on Thursday, Russia blamed Armenia for cancelling peace talks between the two sides and called on Yerevan to come back to the negotiating table.

"It is difficult to assess Yerevan's position when their official statements differ so significantly," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. She said Yerevan's decision to pull out of peace talks scheduled last December in Moscow "prevented us from discussing the peace treaty", adding: "If our Armenian partners are really interested in solving these problems ... then instead of engaging in scholasticism, it is necessary to continue working together."

Officials in Yerevan have grown increasingly angry at Russia - formally an ally through a mutual self defence treaty - for not doing more to end the blockade. Under a peace deal signed in 2020, Russia deployed a peacekeeping contingent to the region and Azerbaijan agreed to ensure free movement along the Lachin Corridor that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia says Azerbaijan is not abiding by that agreement and wants Russian peacekeepers to do more to dislodge the protesters. Moscow has said it is doing everything it can to help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023