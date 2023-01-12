Left Menu

Solution to Mahadayi water issue soon: Union minister Shekhawat

For sure, the solution to the issue would be worked out soon. Sawant on Wednesday said during the meeting with Union minster Shah, they urged for the immediate constitution of the Mhadei Water Management Authority and withdrawal of the DPR of Karnataka sanctioned by the Central Water Commission.Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra have challenged the award by the inter-state water dispute tribunal in 2019 over sharing water of the Mahadayi river.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-01-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 12:38 IST
Solution to Mahadayi water issue soon: Union minister Shekhawat
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing Mahadayi river water dispute between Goa and Karnataka, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said a solution to the issue would be worked out soon.

Shekhawat in a tweet also said a delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met him at his residence in Delhi on Thursday. Goa and Karnataka are at loggerheads over diversion of water from the Mahadayi river through the construction of dams by Karnataka on the river's tributaries Kalasa and Banduri.

The Goa government has contended that Karnataka cannot divert water from the Mahadayi river, as it passes through the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located downstream in North Goa.

The Centre recently approved a Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams.

The delegation led by CM Sawant had on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and urged for the immediate constitution of a water management authority to resolve the issue of diversion of the Mahadayi river water.

On Thursday, the delegation met Union minister Shekhawat in the national capital.

After the meeting, Shekhawat in a tweet said, "Goa chief minister had come to meet me at my Delhi residence along with other delegates. We discussed Mahadayi river water distribution issue. For sure, the solution to the issue would be worked out soon." Sawant on Wednesday said during the meeting with Union minster Shah, they urged for the immediate constitution of the ''Mhadei Water Management Authority'' and withdrawal of the DPR (of Karnataka) sanctioned by the Central Water Commission.

Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra have challenged the award by the inter-state water dispute tribunal in 2019 over sharing water of the Mahadayi river. The case is currently before the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023