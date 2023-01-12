Left Menu

Boy killed, four of family injured as thatched shelter collapses in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI | Partapgarh(Up) | Updated: 12-01-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 12:57 IST
Boy killed, four of family injured as thatched shelter collapses in UP's Pratapgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old boy was killed and four of his family members injured when the wall of a thatched shelter collapsed on them in Sarkhelpur village here, police said on Thursday.

The family was sitting before a bonfire under the thatched roof before on Wednesday night when the incident happened, they said.

Police Inspector Dharmendra Singh said five people, including a woman and four children, were buried under the debris and were rushed to the medical college hospital for treatment where the doctors declared three-year-old Abhinav dead.

The injured, including three children, were undergoing treatment while the body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023