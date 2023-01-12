Boy killed, four of family injured as thatched shelter collapses in UP's Pratapgarh

A three-year-old boy was killed and four of his family members injured when the wall of a thatched shelter collapsed on them in Sarkhelpur village here, police said on Thursday.

The family was sitting before a bonfire under the thatched roof before on Wednesday night when the incident happened, they said.

Police Inspector Dharmendra Singh said five people, including a woman and four children, were buried under the debris and were rushed to the medical college hospital for treatment where the doctors declared three-year-old Abhinav dead.

The injured, including three children, were undergoing treatment while the body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)